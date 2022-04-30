Box Office: Tiger Shroff led Heropanti 2 is off to a slow start and it intensifies the worries of Bollywood

Ahmed Khan’s directorial venture Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria had a low opening day as per standards. In terms of ticket reciepts, it is the lowest ever for Tiger Shroff. The audience for a conventional Hindi film this year has been just about 20 lakh which is 80 percent down from previous years.

Heropanti 2 collected Rs. 6.25 cr nett on the opening day at the box office with 65 percent of the collections coming from the national chains as compared to the usual 40 percent. Eid falls on Monday so the film will need good word of mouth to capitalize on the Eid holidays. The film locked horns with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34. KGF Chapter 2 and Heropanti 2 have the same target audience and if Heropanti 2 doesn’t get support from its target audience, it is likely that it will be replaced by KGF Chapter 2 in due course.

The box office is performing at extremes with few films breaking out and defying all box office norms while few films are unable to even start well. Next week will see the release of the much-awaited Marvel film Doctor Strange. To put things into perspective, reportedly, the advance bookings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a week prior to the release are higher than the combined opening day of Heropanti 2 and Runway 34.



