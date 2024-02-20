8 best Tiger Shroff movies that you can enjoy watching anytime: Heropanti, Baaghi to War

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He burst onto the scene in 2014 and has been making waves ever since. Not only is he known for his incredible acting abilities, but also for his perfectly sculpted physique and impressive martial arts skills. One thing that never fails to grab the audience's attention in all of Tiger Shroff movies is the jaw-dropping action sequences. Throughout his impressive career spanning almost a decade, he has been a part of numerous unforgettable films. So, here are some must-watch movies that showcase his brilliance.



8 best Tiger Shroff movies that a die-hard fan cannot miss



1. Heropanti (2014)

Director: Sabbir Khan

Sabbir Khan IMDb rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar Release Date: May 23, 2014



Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti in 2014 alongside Kriti Sanon. The Tiger Shroff movies list will remain incomplete without the mention of his debut romantic-comedy film. The movie revolves around a strict Jat father whose daughter elopes with her lover. In order to find them, the father kidnaps the boyfriend's friends. Interestingly, one of the kidnapped friends, Bablu, ends up falling in love with the younger daughter of Chowdhary.

Heropanti offers a quintessential Bollywood masala with a perfect blend of comedy, romance, and superhit songs and not to forget the hit dialogue, “Chhoti bachhi ho kya?”

2. Baaghi (2016)

Director: Sabbir Khan

Sabbir Khan IMDb rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Where to watch: Netflix, ZEE5 and Apple TV

Netflix, ZEE5 and Apple TV Release date: April 29, 2016



Tiger Shroff's career took off with his debut film Heropanti, but it was his 2016 release Baaghi that really made him a star. In this movie, he was paired with Shraddha Kapoor and the film was a huge hit. Directed by Sabbir Khan, Baaghi tells the story of Ronny, a rebellious boy who falls in love with Sia. However, circumstances force them apart. Sia's family tries everything to protect her from a dangerous gangster, but nothing works until they ask Ronny to save their daughter.

If you're in the mood for a romantic movie that will leave you wanting more, then this one is definitely worth checking out. It stands out amongst all Tiger Shroff hit movies and is certainly a must-watch.





3. A Flying Jatt (2016)



Director: Remo D’Souza

Remo D’Souza IMDb rating: 3.1/10

3.1/10 Where to watch: Zee 5

Zee 5 Release date: August 25, 2016



In the year following Baaghi, Tiger surprised his fans with a fresh role in a hilarious superhero movie called A Flying Jatt. This film is a complete entertainer, centered around Aman, a martial arts teacher who stumbles upon his superpowers after an encounter with a greedy man named Raka. Things take an unexpected turn when Raka is exposed to toxic waste and gains even more power, forcing Aman to face him head-on.



This movie is truly unique in the list of Tiger Shroff movies.





4. Munna Michael (2017)



Director: Sabbir Khan

Sabbir Khan IMDb rating: 3.4/10

3.4/10 Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV and JioCinema

ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV and JioCinema Release date: July 21, 2017

Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan teamed up once again for Munna Michael, their third collaboration. This action-packed drama is definitely worth a watch, especially with its impressive cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ronit Roy, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. While fans eagerly await Tiger Shroff new movie release, they can still enjoy his charm in this one. The film revolves around Mahinder, a feared gangster who enlists the help of Munna, a street dancer, to win over his love interest. With its blend of humor, Munna Michael is definitely a movie worth checking out.

5. Baaghi 2 (2018)

Director: Ahmed Khan

Ahmed Khan IMDb rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Where to watch: Disney+Hostar

Disney+Hostar Release date: March 23, 2018



After Baaghi hit the screens, the creators delighted fans with its follow-up, Baaghi 2, in 2018. This time, director Ahmed Khan took charge to bring forth a grand spectacle starring Tiger and Disha Patani in the main roles. Among the remarkable Tiger Shroff movies, this one showcases the actor once again as Ronny, who is called upon by Neha when her daughter Rhea is abducted. Neha's ex-boyfriend, an Indian Army soldier, steps in to assist her.





6. Student Of The Year 2 (2019)

Director: Punit Malhotra

Punit Malhotra IMDb rating: 2.2/10

2.2/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Release date: May 10, 2019

Karan Johar took almost seven years to release the sequel to his hit film, Student of The Year. This time, he introduced a completely new cast and storyline, with Tiger, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday leading the way. Although Student Of The Year 2 may not be on the most loved Tiger Shroff movies list, it is definitely worth watching as it beautifully portrays the complexities of friendship, relationships, and romance. The film's soothing music album enhances the overall movie experience.

7. War (2019)

Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand IMDb rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV and Apple TV

Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV and Apple TV Release date: October 2, 2019

One of the biggest Tiger Shroff movies, War is an action-thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand. As the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe, it was highly anticipated and turned out to be a massive success. This action-thriller introduced fans to a new dynamic duo in Bollywood, with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger leading the film. Alongside them, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and others added to the stellar cast. The film takes viewers on a thrilling journey as two secret agents embark on a mission to apprehend a terrorist. The excitement surrounding the spy universe truly comes alive in this story.

8. Ganapath: A Hero Is Born

Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl IMDb rating: 3.3/10

3.3/10 Where to watch: NA

NA Release date: March 23, 2023

Ganapath: A Hero is Born is an action-packed sports film set in a dystopian world. It was released just last year and brought back the dynamic duo of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from their previous film, Heropanti. Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, this movie showcases Tiger Shroff in dual roles, alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Elli AvrRam, and Rahman. The story revolves around Ganapath, a determined vigilante who takes on a powerful gang of criminals that has been terrorizing the city. Ganapath becomes a beacon of hope for those who have been oppressed, symbolizing the fight against injustice.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Tiger Shroff's new movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. In the meantime, let us know which of his movies you have seen and loved!

