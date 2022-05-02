Box Office: Yash starrer emerges Eid winner as Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 fail to compete with KGF 2 in week 3

The box office race this weekend had three frontrunners in the form of Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 starring himself, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, and Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon which also happened to be in its third week unlike Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 in their first week.

Aided by good bulk bookings across multiplex chains, Heropanti 2 had a better start on the opening day. Over the weekend, Runway 34 and KGF: Chapter 2 saw an upward trend while Heropanti 2 saw a declining trend. KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) emerged as a clear winner this weekend as it looks to capitalise further on Eid Holidays.

Heropanti 2 had an opening of Rs. 6.25 cr nett on day 1 with 65 percent chunk of revenue coming from multiplexes. Most mass films have a 40 percent contribution from multiplex chains but here it was different. The film dropped by around 20 percent on day 2 to collect Rs. 4.75 cr nett. Sunday is usually where the box office for mass films gets consolidated but Heropanti 2 saw another steep drop to collect Rs. 3.50 cr nett to have a shockingly low weekend of Rs. 14.50 cr nett.

Runway 34 too had a poor opening weekend at the box office, more so considering the casting coup that made this film look like such a hot property. The day one numbers were very a paltry Rs. 3 cr nett. The film saw an upward trend over the weekend to collect Rs. 4.40 cr on day 2 and Rs. 5.80 cr on day 3 to pack a weekend of Rs. 13.20 cr nett. The difference between Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 is that Runway 34 saw an upward trend over the weekend which will help it remain steady over the Eid festivities while Heropanti 2 will not sustain and see a potential crash.

KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) emerged as a clear winner in the Pre Eid weekend with numbers comfortably surpassing the new releases. The film saw a very good third Friday of Rs. 4 25 cr nett. The film saw massive gains as it collected Rs. 7 cr on third Saturday and Rs. 9.15 cr on third Sunday for an excellent Pre Eid weekend of Rs. 20.40 cr. With Eid falling on Tuesday, the numbers will consolidate further and a third week figure near Rs. 40 cr is more or less confirmed. After 18 days of its box office run, KGF: Chapter 2 has amassed Rs. 362.75cr nett for its Hindi version and it will positively cross Dangal in Eid holidays to become the second highest-grossing film in the Hindi version after Baahubali 2. The worldwide gross total of the film crossed Rs. 1000 cr last Friday and the film is heading towards a lifetime number greater than or equal to RRR. The film is an all-time blockbuster.

Which upcoming film are you excited to watch next?

Also read: Box Office: Yash starrer KGF 2 braves new Eid releases; Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey slows down on second Friday