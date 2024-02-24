WATCH: Paps request Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan to not run away; say 'mam aaj bhaagna mat'

Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan is a favourite of paps who never miss a chance to click her, be it at the airport or in the city. The newlywed couple recently visited a cafe in the city and paps got a chance to click them while exiting. Sshura who is shy of paps was immediately requested to not 'run away'.

Paps request Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan to not run away

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan were clicked by the paps while exiting a local cafe. Sshura who is shy of paps was requested by them to not run away this time; "Mam aaj bhaagna mat" they requested her. Sshura who was being followed by Arbaaz was consistently looking at him for support. The couple and the paps also had a funny banter on the 'chappal trend'. Watch the video:

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

Sshura Khan is Arbaaz Khan's second wife. The actor was first married to Malaika Arora with whom he has a 21-year-old son named Arhan Khan. Arbaaz and Malaika divorced in May 2017 and 6 years later, on December 24, 2023, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan.

It was an intimate wedding that happened at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai and was attended by only a close circle of friends and family. Later, Arbaaz and Sshura took to social media and shared pictures from their special day with fans.

The collaborative Instagram post by the couple was captioned, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

About Sshura Khan

Sshura is a renowned makeup artist who has worked with several celebrities including Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. Sshura and Arbaaz first met each other on the sets of his production Patna Shukla and they immediately hit it off. After they started dating each other, Arbaaz introduced Sshura to his family and they got married.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's dating history

After divorce from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz dated model and actress Giorgia Andriani but their relationship couldn't survive for long. Meanwhile, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple is often spotted by paps as they go out and about in the city together.

