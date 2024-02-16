Arbaaz Khan reveals why son Arhaan Khan shares friendly equation with paparazzi even before his debut

Bollywood buffs and their fascination for star kids is never-ending. More than the star parents, fans are interested in the star kids and their daily whereabouts. One such star kid who has become the latest talk of the town is Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan. These days videos of him being pally with the paparazzi, laughing and joking with them have been catching everyone’s attention. In a recent interview, Arbaaz opened up about his son being so comfortable around the paps at this young age.

Arbaaz Khan admits becoming comfortable with paps after marriage

Talking to Indian Express about the way his son interacts with paparazzi with so much ease, Arbaaz Khan shared that they have taken a liking to his son and fortunately, he is also very comfortable posing. The actor expresses that it is now that he has become more relaxed and less shy. “After getting married, I have become comfortable. It has taken me years to feel at ease in front of the press, and stand and smile,” added Arbaaz.

The actor, who made his debut in 1996, accepted that he was never pap-friendly. He admitted that if he would get spotted then great and if he did not get spotted then he was okay. He would give them their little bytes and small appearances.

Arbaaz Khan opens up about Arhaan’s debut

Arbaaz Khan further added that Arhaan is very comfortable with the paparazzi because he has made them very comfortable. “He has realized that in this era, this is something that is unavoidable. The easier you accept it, the easier you bring it into your life, and probably use it to your advantage, the better it is,” expressed Arhaan Khan’s father. Talking about the star kids debut, Arbaaz revealed that it is not happening anytime soon as he is working on himself in various aspects but there is still time for his debut.

Arbaaz Khan recently gave marriage a second chance as he tied the knot to Sshura Khan. The lovebirds are often spotted with each other setting couple goals and everyone is loving their chemistry.

