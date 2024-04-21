WATCH: Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal organize special gifts for paparazzi post baby shower celebration

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the cutest couples in the film industry. The actor tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in 2021. After three years, the couple announced that they are going to embrace parenthood for the first time soon. Today, April 21, the soon-to-be-parents organized a baby shower ceremony.

After the baby shower ceremony, Varun and Natasha arranged some special gifts for the paparazzi to share their happiness with them.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's special gifts for paparazzi post baby shower event

A while ago, a video on Instagram showed paparazzi getting special gifts arranged by Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on the occasion of their baby shower celebration. In the video, we can see the gifts are packed in a pink bag. Have a look at the video:

Mira Rajput drops an inside glimpse from Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal's baby shower

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of the customized cake specially designed for Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal's baby shower. The adorable two-tiered cake had floral decoration on the sides followed by an adorable teddy bear on the top. The white colored teddy bear had a pink clip with a matching bow.

The text alongside the post reads, “Congratulations Nats & VD.” In addition to this, Mira also shared the glimpse and extended her heartiest congratulations to the couple as she wrote, “Congrats VD & Natasha,” followed by a pink heart emoji. She also tagged the soon-to-be parents in the story and lauded the baker for her great job at baking.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to embrace parenthood soon

On February 18, taking to his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself kissing his wife Natasha Dalal's baby bump as he announced first pregnancy. Their black-and-white frame is accompanied by their sweet furball Joey. In the picture, the couple can be seen wearing white outfits. Sharing the adorable snap, he wrote, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love (red heart) #myfamilymystrength."

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha married in a private ceremony on January 24, 2021. The two tied the knot in Alibag in the presence of a few family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

