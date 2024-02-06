WATCH: Priyanka Chopra enjoys monsoon drive in LA with Nick Jonas and Shreya Ghoshal's melody; relishes Maggi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are definitely one of the most loved global entertainment couples and they have managed to rule the hearts of fans quite effortlessly. The love they have for each other is always visible in their eyes, something which makes their chemistry solid. The couple recently stepped out for a monsoon drive in LA. And, a glimpse from the same is all things romantic.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' monsoon drive in LA

It's the little things that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas do together that speak volumes about their bond. The couple recently went together for a romantic monsoon drive while enjoying Indian music. Chopra captured and posted some beautiful moments from her outing with Nick and shared them on her Instagram stories.

One of the videos shared by her shows Jonas driving the car amid the rain while enjoying Shreya Ghoshal's soulful ghazal Qaraar. PC captioned the photo, “Monsoon in la?” The couple savored soup and Maggi together and the actress made sure to share it with her fans as well.

Well, it's these little joys that add a charm to life!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently moved out of their dream LA mansion

The couple who has been living along with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in their dream abode in LA had to move out abruptly after it was deemed virtually unlivable and dangerous from a health perspective.

Priyanka and Nick bought the luxurious property which boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with a steam shower, a full-service gym, and a billiards room in September 2019. As per reports in a section of the media, soon after the purchase, there were waterproofing issues that led to “fostered mold contamination and related issues.” The couple has now filed a legal suit seeking 'consequential damages' from the sellers of the mansion.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka Chopra was seen in the American spy thriller Citadel along with Richard Madden last year. She also starred in the Hollywood romantic-comedy-drama Love Again co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The global actress will be next seen in the Hollywood film Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also expected to be in the upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

