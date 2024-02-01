Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Forced To Move Out Of Their Million Dollars Mansion? Here's What We Know

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's California mansion faced water damage and mold infestation, causing a legal battle that is still ongoing, according to Page Six.

The couple purchased the luxury property in September 2019 for $20 million. The property which boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full-service gym, and a billiards room.

Why were Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra forced to leave their mansion?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra bought the luxurious property in September 2019 for $20 million. According to a copy of a lawsuit filed in May 2023 which is obtained by Page Six, the pool and spa began to present a series of issues for the then-newlyweds around April 2020, including porous waterproofing that fostered mold contamination and related issues. “At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck,” the complaint stated. “This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck.”

The mansion's issues have been deemed virtually unlivable and dangerous from a health perspective. “This has resulted in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded,” the lawsuit further stated.

“In the alternative, the plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct,” the couple's attorneys further argue. The exact costs have not yet been determined but, per the complaint, the waterproofing issues “will exceed” $1.5 million, and general damages are estimated to be at around $2.5 million.

Page Six spoke exclusively with lawyer Fred Fenster, who represents the trustee, and explained that there have been some delays due to the fact that everyone involved is suing one another to deter the blame.

“The trustee filed the lawsuit against the builder, the builder then filed a cross-complaint against sub-contractors, the sub-contractors then filed lawsuits against their people,” he told the outlet. “It’s like everybody who put a pick or a shovel in the property is going to be involved, and it’s going to be up to the builder to decide and prove who was responsible for the defects.”

When will Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra move back to their mansion?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, along with their 2-year-old daughter Malti, have moved into another property while construction on their luxurious home is ongoing to repair the issues. It's unclear when they plan to return, but the residence is currently unoccupied and not being rented.

As per public records, it appears that in August 2023, amid the ongoing lawsuit, the trustee entered into a deed of trust and assignment of rent agreement with the home’s lender. However, Fred Fenster clarified that there was no indication of any financial issues on behalf of either Jonas or Chopra, and is simply standard operating procedure to provide security for the loan.

“So long as the borrower, the owner of the property, pays the monthly payments and the taxes and all other expenses associated with ownership of the property, the deed of trust remains in effect,” Fenster said. “It’s a standard practice that every bank in California does in order to secure a loan. Otherwise, it would be an unsecured loan,” he added.

The assignment of rent agreement obtained by Page Six indicates a maximum principal obligation of $1.5 million for Jonas and Chopra's trust, with a maturity date of Aug. 2, 2053. As for the legal battle, Fenster said that a trial date likely won’t be set until 2025, but Jonas and Chopra are free to move back in whenever they please despite the court case.

