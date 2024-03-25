WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha celebrate Holi 2024 with neighbors; don’t miss munchkin’s reaction

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been basking in the joys of parenthood ever since welcoming their daughter Raha into the world in November 2022. The couple unveiled her face to the public last Christmas, and the adorable little one quickly captured the hearts of the netizens. Now, another heartwarming video has surfaced, showcasing the family celebrating the festival of Holi with their neighbors. In the midst of the festivities, Raha's reaction stole the show as she cutely backed away from the gulaal.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha celebrate Holi festival with their building residents

An adorable video surfaced today, March 25, capturing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their adorable daughter Raha Kapoor outside their apartment building, alongside their neighbors. In the delightful scene, one of their neighbors playfully applied gulaal on Ranbir's face, to which he cheerfully reciprocated, extending his warm wishes for a Happy Holi.

However, as the neighbor approached Alia and Raha with the colored powder, the mother-daughter duo shared an adorable moment, seemingly backing away from the playful gesture. Alia, sporting a casual yet radiant look, gracefully accepted the color on her face, and then sent a sweet smile towards Raha.

In additional footage captured by the paparazzi, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted indulging in some snacks while engaging in lively conversations with his fellow residents. With his characteristic charm, he graciously posed for pictures with some of them, bending down playfully as he towered over them in height. Ranbir's jovial demeanor extended as he waved cheerfully at the cameras.

Earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia, accompanied by their daughter Raha, graced the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The star-studded affair saw the presence of numerous Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and many others, who added to the glamor.

Ranbir and Alia also enthralled the audience during the sangeet with their performance on the song Kesariya, joined by Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her action-packed movie Jigra, slated to hit theaters on September 27. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is set to embark on an exciting journey as he prepares to shoot for the epic Ramayana under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari.

The power couple is also set to captivate audiences with their on-screen chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, alongside the talented Vicky Kaushal.

