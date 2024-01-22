WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif chant 'Jai Shree Ram' on witnessing 'historical' moment in Ayodhya

The inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh took place today. It was attended by several big names from Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Rohit Shetty has now shared a video on social media in which many actors are chanting Jai Shree Ram.

Bollywood celebs chant Jai Shree Ram

Today, on January 22nd, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya took place. Rohit Shetty, who was also one of the attendees, took to his Instagram to share a video from the venue. In it, a helicopter can be seen throwing flowers at the attendees from the top. Vicky Kaushal, who was recording the moments turns the camera and he, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Shetty Ayushmann Khurrana and Katrina Kaif can be heard chanting Jai Shree Ram with full energy.

Rohit captioned the video, "Historical… Ayodhya 🇮🇳"

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Raha during ceremony

In a chat with Times Now, Ranbir revealed that he feels extremely lucky and proud to be present at the ceremony. He said, "I feel extremely lucky and proud to be here." The actor then said that he wished he could bring his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha to the 'historic' ceremony. "I wish I could have brought my daughter Raha to experience this historic moment”, he said.

The couple had donned traditional outfits for the ceremony. One user took to X (formerly Twitter) to mention that her saree contains the entire Ramayan told through several motifs. They wrote, "Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs," pointing out the portrayal of "Hanuman ji, Ram Setu, and lord Ram."

Celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene, Rohit Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were in attendance. Apart from them, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar were also present.

