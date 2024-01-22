WATCH: PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan greet each other at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan arrived in Ayodhya recently with his family to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The auspicious event was attended by several major Bollywood celebrities and industrialists. At one point, Big and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen exchanging greetings with each other.

Big B and PM Modi greet each other in Ayodhya

Today, on January 22nd, the pran pratistha ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The major event saw several big film celebrities in attendance. This includes Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan among others. At one point, Big was seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a pranam (folded hands). The duo also had a brief talk while Abhishek was standing beside his father. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others reached to Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan touched down on Ayodhya to attend the ceremony. He had donned a white kurta pajama along with a beige-colored Nehru Jacket and a grey shawl accompanied by sport shoes. Abhishek, on the other hand, wore a brown colored hoodie and pants.

Other celebrities who attended the ceremony are Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Anupam Kher and Chiranjeevi among others.

Akshay Kumar skipped Pran Pratishtha ceremony due to shoot

According to an ETimes report, Akshay Kumar skipped the ceremony in Ayodhya as he is busy with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan where the shoot with commence. The actor took to Instagram with his co-star Tiger Shroff to talk about the significance of the occasion and expressed their gratitude for being fortunate to witness the day. The actor wrote the caption in Hindi which read: “Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha. Jai Shri Ram.”

More about the pran pratistha ceremony

The pran pratistha ceremony signifies the sanctification of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The term 'Ram Lalla' denotes the youthful incarnation of the god. The ritual started at around 12:30 pm and concluded at around 1 pm. Several people from different walks of life were in attendance. According to The Times of India, the pran pratistha includes several rituals including chanting of mantras and vedas as well as several stages of procedures. This includes the shobha yatra, adhivas, ritual bath and opening of the eyes.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Big B was last seen in the dystopian action thriller Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film underperformed at the box office. He will be next seen in the multilingual sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD in which he plays Ashwatthama. The film also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. It is slated to release later this year.

Apart from that, he is also making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan which co-stars Rajinikanth. The film marks his reunion with Rajini after their 90s film Hum. Big B was also recently seen hosting his popular television reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is also lending his voice to a song in the Kannada film Butterfly.

