WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor spotted in clean shaven look for first time post Animal release; fans are all hearts

Last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is riding high on his professional career after the glorious success of the film. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film shattered all the historical records at the box office and continues to be the current topic of discussion. For the film, Ranbir’s bearded look also turned heads. Now nearly a month after the film's release, the actor for the first time was seen carrying a clean-shaven look and fans are all hearts yet again.

Ranbir Kapoor turns heads with his clean-shaven look

A while back, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in the city. In the video shared by the Shutterbugs, the actor was seen coming out of his swanky black Range Rover with a notebook in his hand. He was seen sporting a casual look as he stepped out in the city. Talking about his outfits, the actor served major casual fashion goals with a printed t-shirt paired with white denim, a cap, and matching sneakers.

In the video, what caught everyone’s attention was his clean-shaven look long after the roaring success of Animal as Paps couldn’t stop going gaga over his looks and can also be heard shouting, “RK, nice look”.

Fans reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's clean-shaven look

Not only this, minutes after the video was shared, even ardent fans couldn’t stop gushing over the heart-throb actor. A fan speculated his look for his forthcoming project Ramayan as he wrote, “Ram look coming” and another fan commented, “Handsome”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye, and fire emojis in the comments section.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the thrilling crime film, Animal, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also started Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles. The movie unfolds a complicated narrative filled with clashes and gory violence, centered around the complex father-son relationship.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla had informed you that Ranbir Kapoor is locked to play the part of Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi who will be playing Sita in Ramayan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. A source close to the development had also informed us that Nitesh Tiwari is all set to take his epic tale on floors in February/March 2024.

