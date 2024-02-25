WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor has a ‘cute’ reaction to her father Boney Kapoor’s fun banter with paps at the airport

Veteran producer Boney Kapoor is one of the renowned members of Bollywood. He is known for backing several classic films like Mr. India, Mili, Run, Halla Bol amongst others. On various occasions, he is seen making several public appearances, which often make it to the headlines. Now, most recently, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor was spotted at the airport and his endearing banter with the paparazzi stole the show. Furthermore, his daughter and Devara actress Janhvi Kapoor also had a ‘cute’ reaction to it.

Boney Kapoor's fun banter with paps steals the show

A while back, veteran producer and actor Boney Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport while departing. In the video shared by the paps, he is seen walking towards the security check while followed by the paps. Making a stylish entry, he was seen sporting a navy blue t-shirt and black track pants, paired with stylish eye-gears. In addition to this, what stole everyone’s attention was his fun banter with the shutterbugs.

In the video, Boney is seen acknowledging the paps by waving at them and removing his cap, standing beside the security check. The funny banter between Kapoor and the paps is too cute to miss.

Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to the video

The video shared by Pinkvilla’s Instagram page also caught the attention of Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor who couldn’t resist reacting to it. In the comments section, gushing over her father’s cuteness she wrote, “so cute papa”. In addition to this, several fans also left adorable comments as a fan wrote, “beautiful” and another fan commented, “original”.

Take a look:

Boney Kapoor recalls his and Janhvi Kapoor's reaction when Devara was offered to her

Janhvi Kapoor will be soon making her Telugu debut with Devara alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In a recent interview with iDream Media, Boney Kapoor was asked about his and Janhvi’s response to being offered to play the lead opposite Ram Charan and Jr NTR in South cinema.

In response to this, he had revealed that both of them have regular chats discussing everything from films to the way of life and the kind of things they do. He conveyed that Janhvi was indeed happy to star opposite both Jr NTR and Ram Charan and has been a fan of both actors along with watching a lot of Telugu films.

