EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles

Rani Mukerji is truly a gem in Bollywood, showcasing her exceptional talent throughout her 27-year career. She has mastered the art of versatility in her craft, delivering outstanding performances. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared insights into her approach when working on challenging films like Black and how she tackles intense scenes.

Rani Mukerji recalls shooting for Black and the challenges she faced

In the recent Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rani Mukerji opened up and shared her thoughts openly. During the interview, she revealed interesting details about her role in the movie Black, mentioning how her character drew inspiration from Helen Keller, a renowned American author who faced challenges with hearing, speaking, and talking. Rani Mukerji emphasized that the film portrayed the journey of a determined girl who overcame obstacles and achieved her dream of becoming a graduate.

“So it was about her life and doing Black kind of changed me a lot as a person,” she remarked as she addressed the young kids in the audience and asserted them to value the life they have. The actress pointed out that in today's social media-driven world, people often become obsessed with the number of likes they receive. However, she highlighted the contrast with a film like Black, which portrays individuals struggling with everyday tasks like speaking, hearing, and seeing.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

The actress made it clear how thankful she is to God for the life she has, considering that differently-abled individuals have to rely on sign language even for simple everyday tasks.

Talking about the time she was working on the film, the actress revealed, “When I played that character my arms started to hurt because I was playing one of them and I realized how difficult it is to do sign language because even for something simple as I want to go to the loo, or I want to go somewhere, you’ve to sign. For a glass of water, you’ve to do a sign language and your arms hurt a lot,” as she further asked the audience to be grateful for life and believe in themselves.

Challenges she faces while doing such roles

Furthermore, when questioned about the difficulties she encountered while playing a character that differs from her own life, the actress responded by stating that this is simply part of an actor's job.

According to the actress, “That’s what my job is, and I am paid for that job. So, I better know how to act because it is not good to be in films and not know how to act. So if I am getting paid for a job, I should know that job correctly.”

Rani Mukerji on approaching an intense role

Furthermore, spilling the beans on her preparation for an intense role, the actress opined that she doesn’t want to bother people just because she has an intense role to play. She stated, “So, I am a little different in terms of the way I like to prepare because I don’t like to become a headache for other 100 people around me because I am an actor I have to do my job. I can’t push other people to be serious at the same time because I am serious.”

She further continues, “So, I like to do what they want to do, and they have to have a good time and as soon we are getting ready for the role action camera that’s the time everybody has to get silent because we are doing a sync sound.”

The actress wrapped up her response by mentioning that she actually favors sync sound while filming because it captures the most authentic voice during the shoot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'