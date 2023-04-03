EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji REACTS to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s success; Reveals why it didn’t release on OTT

Rani Mukerji’s recently released film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has garnered a good response at the box office, and the actress’ performance is being lauded by one and all. The film, written and directed by Ashima Chibber, also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rani talked about her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s success, and why she was clear that the film should have a theatrical release.

Rani Mukerji on Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s success

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji said that she feels extremely happy that the film is doing well at the box office. “I feel extremely happy because as I told you that box office validation is always very important for an actor like me. So it feels good that people are going to the cinemas and they're still continuing to go. So that makes me really really happy because when a film has a good word of mouth, you actually know that people are liking your film and recommending your film to their friends and their family. So yeah, it's absolutely amazing,” said Rani.

Rani Mukerji says it was always decided that the film would have a theatrical release

When asked if there was a discussion about whether Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway should release on a digital platform, Rani Mukerji said that there was never a discussion about whether the film should release on OTT. She said that when she signed the film, it was very clear that it has to be a theatrical release. “Because I somewhere believe that this subject and this film will appeal to the masses as well the classes. It is a story of a mother. So yes, of course, it is for a class and a niche audience, but at the same time it also taps into a very universal emotion of a mother's love,” said Rani.

She added this is the reason why there was no discussion about an OTT release and that it was always decided that the film would have a theatrical release. “But of course, the skepticism started when other films were not bringing in people. That's when there was a fear, that 'Oh my God, this is going to be a theatrical release, will people come and sample it or no?’ So there was never a question that it is going to be an OTT release ever. It was always meant for theatres and I'm just happy the producers believed in the project as much as I did. There was never a question that it should go to OTT,” said Rani.

