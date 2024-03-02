Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Event: Rihanna goes glam in green as she performs first time in India; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ongoing gala in Jamnagar has already grabbed eyeballs. But when news of global music sensation Rihanna performing at the event made headlines, her fans jumped in joy. After much anticipation and patiently waiting for her, the singer finally set the stage on fire at the private event.

Rihanna performs for the first time in India at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party

Finally, after making her Indian fans wait for quite some time, Rihanna is on the stage and performing at a private event hosted by the Ambanis and Merchants. The music sensation flew down to Jamnagar, Gujarat, to be part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Now, videos of her performance are spreading like wildfire on social media.

In the clip, the singer can be seen dressed in a neon-green glittery see-through dress. She was also seen layering her dress up with a red long cape. With a full face of glam, she left her straight hair open. Ditching her shoes, she performed trending and popular songs like Pour It Up on stage barefoot.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Celebs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party

Rihanna’s performance was definitely the show stopper event at the 3-day event that is being hosted in Jamnagar for the soon-to-be-married couple. Apparently, close to 2000 guests have arrived to bless Anant and Radhika. Among them are celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, B Praak, John Abraham, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and several others arrived.

Popular sports personalities like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, cricket stars Sam Curran and Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar joined the event. Not just Indians but also celebs like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, and others were invited.

After concluding the musical night with Rihanna’s electrifying performance, the guests will be treated to a delectable dinner, followed by an after-party.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding LIVE Updates: Inside grand gala night ft. Saif, Kareena-Taimur, Alia, MS Dhoni, Akshay-Ajay and more