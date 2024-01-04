WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur return to Mumbai post New Year’s vacay in London

It’s pretty hard for B-town celebs to dodge the hawk-eyed paparazzi and Bollywood junkie especially if there are some rumors circulating about them. Lovers Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have all eyes on them, tracking their every move. Even though they decided to jet off to London to bring in the New Year, images of them from the foreign country went viral. A while ago, the couple returned to the city and were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur return after London vacation

Even though actress Ananya Panday has been ‘coy’ about speaking anything officially about her rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, their secret long drives and vacations have added fuel to the fire. After being spotted having a blast in London on their New Year bash, the couple recently flew back to Mumbai and were papped at the airport.

In the video, the Liger actress can be seen wearing a cozy gray-hued co-ord set and donning a black cap with it. She kept her makeup minimal, left her hair open, and wore white sneakers while exiting the airport. Soon after her, the Malang actor was spotted at another exit gate, rushing towards his car. He was seen wearing a pair of black pants with a gray t-shirt and layered it up with a casual shirt. He also sported a black cap and wore matching sneakers.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy ice-skating in London

Staying in the public eye and enjoying the love of millions of fans also comes with many downsides. It’s pretty hard to live a normal and private life for celebs like Ananya and Aditya. Hence, even though they flew away from the limelight of Bollywood, a picture of them enjoying at an ice-skating rink in London went viral. In the photo, the couple tried to skate on the ice rink dotted by many people. Wearing stylish yet warm attires, the actors grabbed eyeballs.

In an earlier interview with India Today, the actress spoke about relationships in the era of social media amid constant linkup rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur. She was quoted as saying, “I hate situations. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

Ananya Panday’s work front

After her debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2, Ananya has been part of many successful movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and Dream Girl 2. Recently we saw her in the OTT movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan revolving around three friends (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav) who try to juggle between life and relationships in the era of social media. She will be next seen in Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

In the past fifteen years, Aditya has seen his fair share of success and failure. While some of his movies like Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Ok Jaanu succeeded at the box office, others failed to make a huge impact. He was last seen in the action-thriller film Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy. Next up for him is Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan.

