Love birds Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy ice skating in VIRAL pic from New Year’s vacay in London
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's dating rumors have spread like wildfire. Earlier, the couple was spotted having a blast at their New Year celebration in London.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The rumored couple is often seen out and about in the city, sometimes on long drives and other times for movie premiers and dinners. Earlier, a picture of the couple enjoying themselves in London went viral making people speculate that they were together for their New Year bash. Now, a picture of them from an ice-skating rink has surfaced online.
Picture of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur from London vacation went viral
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur haven’t spoken officially about their alleged relationship. However, the celebs are often seen hanging out together, adding to their dating rumors. After a picture from their London vacation went viral, a new image has surfaced online that shows the celebs trying to ice-skate their way into the New Year.
In the photo shared on Reddit, the Aashiqui 2 actor can be seen holding on to his ladylove on the rink. The actor looked stylish in his comfortable and cozy outfit. For their outdoor date, he wore a pair of blue denims with a black bomber jacket and covered himself with a fuzzy cap. As for the Dream Girl 2 actress, she wore a pair of wide-legged pants with a high-neck sweater and layered it up with a trench coat. Both of them wore blue skating shoes and stood on the ice rink together.
Check out the picture:
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front
On the work front, the Student Of The Year 2 debutant Ananya was recently seen in the teen movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also featuring Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has already shot for her 2024 movie Control and is expected to be a part of the movie The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.
As for Aditya, last year we saw him in the action-thriller film Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy which failed to live up to the hype. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.
