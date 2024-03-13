PICS: Pavitra Rishta's Asha Negi shares glimpses from her latest vacation; calls herself 'certified delulu'

The star of Pavitra Rishta, Asha Negi, has left an indelible mark on the television industry with her commendable performance in the show, which lasted twelve years on the air. Since the conclusion of the show, Asha Negi has ventured into numerous projects, propelling her career to new heights. Among her subsequent works is the web show Khwabon Ke Parindey. The 34-year-old actress recently took to her Instagram to share updates from her life through some refreshing pictures.

About Asha Negi’s post

Asha Negi, renowned for her portrayal of Purvi Deshmukh in one of the longest-running soap operas, Pavitra Rishta, received a flood of love and appreciation from fans upon sharing her latest picture on Instagram. The photos appear to be from her recent vacation. Accompanying the pictures was the caption, “Certified Delulu..Because why not!!” Delving into the caption, the actress employs a playful tone with "Certified Delulu," humorously suggesting her embrace of fanciful thoughts or beliefs as if they have been officially recognized or validated.

What does Asha Negi have to say about Pavitra Rishta?

Asha previously spoke about the significant impact Pavitra Rishta had on her life and career. She acknowledges the pivotal break the show provided, which brought her immense love, fame, and a loyal fanbase that continues to support her. She feels fortunate to have been part of a project still cherished by audiences, who enjoy its repeat telecasts. Her character in the show, Purvi Manav Deshmukh, was known for being as sacrificing, loving, and honest as her adoptive mother, Archana Deshmukh.

Advertisement

Asha Negi’s work front

Asha Negi became famous after starring in Pavitra Rishta and has also been featured in several web series, strengthening her position in the entertainment field. She was also a contestant on the action-packed, stunt-filled show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. Negi started her career with Sapnon Se Bhare Naina and then appeared in a role in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She and Rithvik Dhanjani won in Nach Baliye 6. Exploring the online world, she appeared in Baarish with Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi and had a supporting part in Anurag Basu's movie, Ludo.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta denies engagement rumors with co-actor Raj Anadkat; says, ‘This is utterly ridiculous’