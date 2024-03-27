10 Rang De Basanti dialogues that hit hard and invoke emotions

Rang De Basanti is one of the most inspiring and hard-hitting films ever made in Bollywood. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was released in 2006, led by Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, and Soha Ali Khan among others. Having attained a cult status for itself, Rang De Basanti dialogues have been popularized for the kind of compelling and poignant emotions they carry. After watching the film, it won’t be wrong to say that it does provoke thoughts and encourage nationalism.

Furthermore, the interesting storyline, mesmerizing music, and outstanding performances all add to the remarkable impact this film has left on viewers. The critically acclaimed movie revolves around the youth and tells a heartwarming story that celebrates friendship and love for one's country. While there are countless reasons to admire this film, let's explore 10 powerful dialogues that truly stand out.

10 Rang De Basanti dialogues that are deeply etched in our hearts

1. “Koi bhi desh perfect nahin hota … usse behtar banana padta hai”

Topping the list of Rang De Basanti famous dialogues, this one speaks volumes about deeply engraved patriotism. Not just the nation, but nothing in this world is perfect. However, the idea is not to achieve perfection but to strive for improvement. In the film, when R. Madhavan's Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod said, "Koi bhi desh perfect nahin hota … usse behtar banana padta hai," it resonated with us all.

2. “Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hai… Ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao. Ya phir zimmedari uthao usse badalne ki!”

Of all the Aamir Khan Rang De Basanti dialogues, this one is one of the most celebrated lines for all the right reasons. It is aptly said that there are two kinds of people: those who can only find flaws and point out loopholes, and the others who are change makers. In his baritone voice, Aamir's DJ rightly described, "Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hai… Ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao. Ya phir zimmedari uthao usse badalne ki!" The dialogue that comes in the climax scene is enough to give goosebumps.

3. “College di gate de is taraf hum life ko nachate hai…Te dooji taraf life humko nachati hai”

One of the other Rang De Basanti famous dialogues by DJ is all things relatable and profound. It is enough to make you go back to your college days when life was fun, but everything changes after that phase. It made us all emotional when sitting in the car, a drunk DJ says, "College di gate de is taraf hum life ko nachate hai…Te dooji taraf life humko nachati hai." Don't we?



4. “Tum system ko badalne ki koshish karte ho… Ye system khud tumhein badalta hai!”

And we ask, where is the lie? One of the best Rang De Basanti dialogues in Hindi speaks the harsh reality. One can't think of bringing change overnight because "Tum system ko badalne ki koshish karte ho… Ye system khud tumhein badalta hai!" and guess Siddharth's Karan was right!

5. “Ek pair past mein hai teh ek pair future mein hai … tabhi toh hum aaj pe moot rahe hain”

This Rang De Basanti Friendship Dialogue is actually a heart-to-heart conversation between two friends. Many times, we get carried away with plans for the future while sticking to the past, forgetting to live in the present. In the film, when DJ says, "Ek pair past mein hai teh ek pair future mein hai … tabhi toh hum aaj pe moot rahe hain," making it one of the best Aamir Khan Rang De Basanti dialogues, we all felt liberated.

6. “Maine Apni Zindagi Desh Ki Azadi Ke Naam Kar Di Hai..”

The use of this Bhagat Singh dialogue in Rang De Basanti added another layer of patriotism, leaving a hard-hitting impact. While shooting for the documentary in the film, Siddharth's Karan tells his father, "Maine Apni Zindagi Desh Ki Azadi Ke Naam Kar Di Hai.. Aish O Aram Ghar Naukari Jaisi Cheeze Mere Liye Koi Mayene Nahi Rakhti.. Main Janta Hu Aap Chahte Hai Meri Shadi Ho, Mera Ghar Basey, Jaise Har Bachhe Ke Maa Baap Chahte Hai, Par Meri Dulhan To Azaadi Hai.. Aapka Agyakaari Beta Bhagat Singh!" This scene is undoubtedly one of the most poignant moments in the film.

7. “Baap ka paisa hai…Pade Pade sadd jaata hai”

Another one of the most popular Rang De Basanti dialogues is by Siddharth's Karan, who plays a young lad belonging to an affluent family. A carefree Karan doesn't really care about his father and his wealth as he says, "Baap ka paisa hai…Pade Pade sadd jaata hai"

8. “Jo log khud videshi banna chahte hain, unmein aap sacche kraantikaari dhoond rahi hain?”

Remember the Rang De Basanti movie dialogue where Atul Kulkarni's Laxman Pandey takes a jibe at the young group of friends by telling Alice Patten's Sue, "Jo log khud videshi banna chahte hain, unmein aap sacche kraantikaari dhoond rahi hain?" because instilling patriotism among those who are already intrigued by foreign lands could be a little difficult.

9. “Mujhe hamesha lagta tha ki duniya mein do tarah ke insaan hote hain…Ek jo chupchap maut ka daman thaam lete hain… Aur doosre joh rote chilaate maut ki taraf badhte hain…Aur phir main teesre kisam ke insaanon se mila”

Out of all the Rang De Basanti dialogues, this one lays the foundation for the storyline of the entire film. If you've seen this masterpiece, you ought to know the depth this dialogue carries.

It is only in the beginning of the film that audiences are introduced to the world of Rang De Basanti with the heavy dialogue that goes like, "Mujhe hamesha lagta tha ki duniya mein do tarah ke insaan hote hain…Ek jo chupchap maut ka daman thaam lete hain… Aur doosre joh rote chilaate maut ki taraf badhte hain…Aur phir main teesre kisam ke insaanon se mila"

10. “Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai … joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai…”

Rang De Basanti Aamir Khan dialogues are not just dialogues but inspiring quotes. Can there be anything more motivating and nationalistic than this when he says, "Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai … joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai…"

Rang De Basanti is a masterpiece that goes beyond its commercial and critical success. The film, which is immensely loved by people across generations, will always stand tall as an iconic movie. The movie has played a substantial role in inspiring youth activism in India. From its soul-stirring music to its heart-touching storyline, one can't help but love the greatness that came to life with Rang De Basanti dialogues.

