WATCH: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted with rumored ladylove Palak Tiwari

For celebs and their kids in B-town, it’s pretty difficult to keep a secret, especially about their dating life. The news of Ibrahim Ali Khan dating Palak Tiwari spread like wildfire. Recently, the two youngsters were seen hanging out together in Mumbai.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari clicked together in the city

In a video, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted together inside the same car. As the paparazzi put the spotlight on them, the young celebs were seen hiding their faces from the cameras. The clip shows the couple seated inside a blue luxury car accompanied by their driver and a close friend. While Saif Ali Khan’s son was wearing a brown jacket, his rumored ladylove Palak was seen in a black dress.

Take a look:

This is not the first time that the couple was spotted together. They have been clicked attending parties, concerts, and events together. Back in 2022, the Bijlee Bijlee fame opened up about being associated with Ibrahim. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed that she sometimes hides her face because of her mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, and not for any other reason.

Saif Ali Khan revealed the criteria for women approaching his son Ibrahim Ali Khan

In the last episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, actor Saif Ali Khan was asked if he had any criteria for women approaching his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh. Responding to it, the Adipurush actor said that she should be single. “My criteria doesn’t matter. Nobody is listening. Even though he does ask for some advice. Single, I’d say. The lady should be single,” the actor divulged.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's work front

Ibrahim and Palak are both kids of actor parents and have been associated with the Indian film industry. Not so long ago, Ibrahim worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress on the other hand has been featured in multiple music videos and worked as an AD in Salman Khan’s Antim. She was also seen in Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

