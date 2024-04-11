Nora Fatehi claims 'people get married for clout' as she takes dig at star couples in industry; calls them 'calculative'

Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Apart from her acting, her dance movies never fail to impress the audience. In a new interview, the actress discussed 'clout predators' who use others for their fame, power or money. She also claimed that star couples get married for clout.

Nora Fatehi says star couples are clout predators

During a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Nora Fatehi, without taking anyone's name, made a shocking revelation about star couples who pretend to be in love and said that many of them were together just to stay relevant.

She said, "Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can't with me… that's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating... but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout. People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even."

According to Nora, these star couples' mentality is that they need to marry "that person" so they can stay relevant for the three years because they have a few films releasing and they were doing well at the box office. "People are that calculative. Those are predators, too," she added.

Nora Fatehi discusses star couples' obsession with power and money

Nora claimed that these are happening in need of money and fame and they are destroying their whole life for money, fame, and power. She also thinks that nothing is worse than getting married to someone that you don't even love and then living with them for years and most of the people in the industry are here doing that nonsense.

"They need some backup plan – plan A, plan B and plan C... I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health and happiness because work is work, home life and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal," she further added.

Nora Fatehi's work front

Nora who is popularly known for her dance numbers in movies like Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Satyamev Jayate (2018), among many others, has been a judge on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

