WATCH: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai post gracing Dubai event amid tight security days after firing incident

Salman Khan is back in India. The actor was recently in Dubai at the launch of a sporting event and was seen making his way out of Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. What caught everyone’s attention was a fleet of armed security and police personnel surrounding Salman and it looked no less than a movie scene.

For the unversed, after the recent firing incident, Salman Khan’s security has been beefed up and the authorities are leaving no loopholes in safeguarding the actor.

Salman Khan spotted maintaining a calm demeanor

Clad in relaxed casual attire, Salman sported a serious expression as he walked out of the airport, flanked by guards on all sides. His longtime bodyguard Shera remained close by his side. As Salman made his way towards his waiting bulletproof vehicle, his security team effectively managed the crowd and media presence.

Despite potential threats to his safety, Salman maintained a composed demeanor that was clearly visible. With heightened security protocols in place, the actor confidently took the front passenger seat while his security personnel occupied the back seats. Watch the video here:-

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

A brief look at the firing incident outside Salman’s residence

Nearly a week after the shooting near his residence on 14th April, Salman Khan's security has been significantly increased. Mumbai Police initiated an investigation into the incident where two individuals allegedly fired outside Khan's residence. Although no injuries were reported, the incident caused distress among Salman's fans and the film community.

Advertisement

The arrested individuals namely Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar were found to have connections with a notorious gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In response, Khan was granted authorization to carry a personal firearm and procured an armored vehicle. With an already existing Y-plus category security detail, authorities intensified security measures around Khan and his family following the incident.

Media later captured Salman surrounded by extensive police protection making his first public appearance since the incident on Tuesday. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and several other celebrities were seen visiting Salman at his residence to check on him.

On the work front, Salman’s next titled Sikander will soon go on floors.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan attends karate match in Dubai; introduces Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan to fighter Shahzaib Rind