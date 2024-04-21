WATCH: Salman Khan attends karate match in Dubai; introduces Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan to fighter Shahzaib Rind

An alarming incident recently took place outside the house of superstar Salman Khan. After the incident, Salman jetted off from Mumbai for the first time on April 19. He was clicked at the airport. The actor reached Dubai in order to grace an event with his presence.

Now, a video has surfaced from a karate match that he attended in the city. Salman, accompanied by Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan, was seen conversing with fighter Shahzaib Rind.

Salman Khan and Shahraan Dutt attend a karate match in Dubai

Today, fighter Shahzaib Rind took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which he was seen engaged in a conversation with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Salman looked dapper, dressed in a sharp black suit for the event. He was seen introducing Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan to Shahzaib Rind and also complimenting him on a great fight.

They were also seen posing for pictures, with Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik joining them.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan last appeared in the YRF spy universe movie Tiger 3. He reprised his role as RAW agent Tiger, sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

Talking about his future projects, Salman delighted his fans by announcing the title of his film with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss on the festive occasion of Eid. The action entertainer, titled Sikandar, is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2025. Starring Salman in the lead, the film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

An exclusive report by Pinkvilla previously revealed, “The action thriller will be shot in Portugal and other European countries, apart from some portions in India, on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore, making it the most ambitious film of Sajid Nadiadwala.”

Earlier, Salman expressed his excitement for this collaboration on Instagram, saying, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025.”

