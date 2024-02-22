WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan hugs politician Ashish Shelar as they get spotted at Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the busiest personalities in the film industry. After having three film releases last year, the superstar has graced numerous events with his charismatic presence since the start of 2024. Whether it's a high-profile event or a casual stroll through the airport, King Khan never fails to make a style statement. Today was no exception, as the iconic actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, exuding his trademark charm. He was captured alongside politician Ashish Shelar, with whom he was seen sharing a warm hug.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport alongside politician Ashish Shelar

On Thursday, February 22nd, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at the private airport in Mumbai in his sleek white car. Stepping out of his vehicle, the Bollywood icon exuded effortless style in a crisp white t-shirt paired with khaki pants and complemented by white shoes.

Upon his arrival, Shah Rukh was greeted by politician Ashish Shelar, who was already present at the airport. The two embraced warmly, and were seen engaging in a conversation.

Have a look!

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s kind gesture for parents of late Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai wins hearts on the internet