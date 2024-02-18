Shah Rukh Khan’s kind gesture for parents of late Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai wins hearts on the internet

Shah Rukh Khan's global renown extends beyond his acting prowess and cinematic achievements to include his philanthropic endeavors and compassionate nature. Once again, the superstar has captured the internet's heart with a touching gesture towards the parents of late Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who was named after SRK's character in the television series Fauji. Reportedly, Shah Rukh spent meaningful time with the proud parents, evoking admiration and praise from his devoted fans.

Shah Rukh Khan makes heartfelt gesture for parents of late Squadron Leader named after his character

The official handle of Team Saath shared a message a few days ago, revealing that the mother of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, a martyr, wished to speak with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan regarding her son. She wanted to share the story of how she named her son after the character Shah Rukh played in the television series Fauji, and discuss the parents’ plans to establish a foundation in their child’s honor.

King Khan's devoted fans swiftly spread the message, hoping to bring some happiness to the parents.

In a heartening update, it has been confirmed that Shah Rukh met with the parents of the real hero. A post on X expressed gratitude to the actor for his heartfelt gesture, stating, “Thank you @iamsrk for giving your time to Group Captain Amitabh Rai and Mrs. Chitralekha Rai, proud parents of Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who sacrificed his life in service of the nation.”

The tweet further praised SRK, saying, “That is why you are THE KING. Your gesture has filled their lives with hope and an ambition to bring his life story in front of the World. Love you SRK.”

Fans appreciate Shah Rukh Khan for his kind gesture

Fans wasted no time in expressing their appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan's gesture. One individual gushed, “he's the sweetest, the greatest and the kindest of them all <3,” while another expressed their love by saying, “Love you Khan Saab for this heartwarming gesture.”

A comment highlighted, “Everyone knows SRK is king of Indian Cinema but he's also King outside Cinema ‘The Silent - KING’ #ShahRukhKhan.”

AN admirer remarked, “Wow! I had no doubts in his gentleness, and felt he would meet them once he got to know about them.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan graced the silver screen with three releases last year. As for his upcoming projects, the actor's future endeavors are yet to be officially announced.

