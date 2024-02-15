WATCH: Shahid Kapoor surprises fans watching Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in theatre; calls it 'best feeling'

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon. In the film, he plays the role of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer who falls in love with SIFRA (Kriti Sanon), a robot. Shahid recently visited a theater where he surprised fans who were watching his film and also interacted with them.

Shahid Kapoor surprise visits to theater as fans watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

A video shared by Maddock Films shows Shahid Kapoor paying a surprise visit to a theater to gauge the fans' reactions to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as fans greeted him warmly. He also had a fun interaction with them and received heartwarming responses as he enquired about their reactions. Kapoor also clicked selfies with the fans in the theater.

Re-sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Shahid wrote, "Always best feeling to see smiling faces in the theatre."

Recently, Kriti Sanon also visited a theater to watch the movie alongside the public. Sharing her experience through a series of Instagram Stories, the actress provided a glimpse into the heartwarming interactions with the viewers. She also treated the viewers to her character SIFRA's infamous laugh.

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer. He fell in love with SIFRA (Kriti Sanon), a robot. Aryan decided to take the unconventional step of introducing SIFRA to his family with plans to marry her, leading to chaotic events.

Veteran actor Dharmendra played the role of Shahid’s grandfather, while Dimple Kapadia portrayed his aunt, who headed the robotics company where he worked. Notably, Janhvi Kapoor made a cameo appearance towards the movie's end, teasing the possibility of a sequel.

This film marks the first collaboration between Shahid and Kriti. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya captivated audiences during Valentine's Week with its unique storyline, peppy music, and engaging performances.

