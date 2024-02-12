Kriti Sanon watches Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with audience in theaters; recreates SIFRA’s laugh

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the acclaim for her latest film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which premiered in theaters last Friday. In this romantic comedy, the actress takes on the unique role of a robot, marking her first collaboration with co-star Shahid Kapoor. Kriti recently watched the film alongside the audience, eagerly gathering their reactions firsthand. In a delightful moment, she even treated the viewers to her character SIFRA's infamous laugh.

Kriti Sanon visits theater to gather audience reactions for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Recently, Kriti Sanon infused a personal touch into her promotional endeavors for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya by visiting a theater to watch the movie alongside the public. Sharing her experience through a series of Instagram Stories, Kriti provided a glimpse into the heartwarming interactions with the viewers.

In one clip, she was captured sitting among the audience, attentively watching a scene unfold on the screen, accompanied by a smile directed at the camera. Captioning the moment as "Watching my film with the audience and hearing them react is bliss!!,” Kriti exuded joy and gratitude for the genuine response.

Another video depicted Kriti engaging with moviegoers after the film's conclusion, eagerly inquiring about their impressions. Delighted by the positive feedback, she expressed her happiness by saying, “I could hear you all laugh. I was so happy.” Kriti received a resounding applause and cheers from the audience. The National Award-winning actress posed the question of whether a sequel should be made, to which they enthusiastically responded with a unanimous "yes."

Emphasizing the significance of their appreciation, Kriti penned, “Their love! Their approval is everything! Was heartwarming to see a full theater on a Sunday night show! All the love for #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya @maddockfilms @shahidkapoor.”

In a third video, a man praised Kriti's portrayal and likened her to a real robot, while another audience member requested her to recreate her character SIFRA's humorous laugh from the movie. Kriti happily obliged and wrote in her story, “SIFRA and her laugh! Overwhelmed with all the love!”

More about Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, Shahid Kapoor portrays the character of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer who finds himself falling in love with SIFRA (Kriti Sanon), a robot. Aryan decides to take the unconventional step of introducing SIFRA to his family with plans to marry her, leading to a series of chaotic events.

Dharmendra plays the role of Shahid’s grandfather, while Dimple Kapadia portrays his aunt, who heads the robotics company where he works. Janhvi Kapoor made a cameo appearance towards the end of the movie, teasing the possibility of a sequel.

The sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kriti was evident in the trailer and songs, intensifying the excitement among fans. The film's soundtrack has received positive reviews, featuring the catchy dance number Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, romantic tracks Akhiyaan Gulaab and Tum Se, and the quirky title track, offering a diverse musical experience.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promises to captivate audiences during Valentine's Week with its unique storyline, peppy music, and engaging performances.

