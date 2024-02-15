WATCH: Shilpa Shetty wishes her 'gudiya' daughter Samisha on 4th birthday; 'Thank you for choosing me'

Shilpa Shetty is a beloved figure in Bollywood, renowned not just for her acting talent but also for her remarkable dancing skills, impeccable fashion sense, commitment to fitness, and love for food. Thriving both personally and professionally, she shares her life with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their two beautiful children, Viaan and Samisha. Recently, as their daughter Samisha turned four, Shilpa marked the special day with a touching message, celebrating the milestone in her little girl's life with love and warmth.

Shilpa Shetty drops adorable video on daughter Samisha's birthday

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to her Instagram to wish her daughter Samisha on her birthday. She shared a heartwarming video capturing precious moments of the little girl with their beloved dog, gently caressing and showering affection. The clip also featured adorable pictures of Samisha with her momma, Shilpa, and daddy Raj Kundra.

In her heartfelt caption, Shilpa wrote, "My Gudiya...Barely 4 years old, but holds all the love, compassion, bravery, sensibility, and empathy one can possibly have. Happy birthdaaaaayyyyyy, my jaan. Thankyouuuuu for choosing me, you wonderful soul. We lovvveee youuu soooo muccchhh… the world is a better place ever since you arrived. #BabyGirl #MotherDaughter #love #family #birthdaygirl #gratitude #blessed."

Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shilpa Shetty took on the lead role in the 2022 action-comedy Nikamma, helmed by Sabbir Khan. The film follows the journey of a laid-back individual who joins forces with his diligent sister-in-law to confront a common enemy.

Additionally, she showcased her versatility in the recently released Sukhee, portraying a Punjabi housewife embarking on a reunion trip to Delhi. The actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, where she shared the screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar, adding another feather to her cap of diverse roles.

