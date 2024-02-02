WATCH: Shilpa Shetty wishes sister Shamita on birthday with Lord Bobby Deol’s song Jamal Jamaloo; pens note

In Bollywood, sibling actors are a rarity, and one noteworthy duo is Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty. Beyond their exceptional talent and striking looks, the Shetty sisters are celebrated as fashion icons. However, what truly sets them apart is their genuine and affectionate bond. Their support for each other extends seamlessly into every facet of life, showcased not only in private moments but also on the vibrant canvas of social media.

Recently, as Shamita marked her 45th year, Shilpa conveyed her warmest wishes with the sweetest birthday message, once again affirming the enduring and beautiful connection between these two beauties.

Shilpa Shetty showers sister Shamita Shetty with heartfelt birthday wishes

On February 2, Shamita Shetty marked another year of life, and in celebration, her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra poured out love and blessings on her Instagram. Shilpa shared a heartwarming video capturing glimpses of Shamita's joyful moments— dancing, nurturing her garden, cherishing family time, and embracing the essence of life to the fullest. The video, set to the melodious beats of Bobby Deol's Jamal Jamaloo from the movie Animal, added a lively touch to the compilation.

The Indian Police Force actress accompanied the video with a beautiful note, expressing, "May your obsession for gardening continue and may those flowers be ever blooming and filled with beautiful butterflies you can chase. Looovvvvvveeeeeee youuuuu, my darling Tunki… to the moon, Neptune, all the newly-discovered exoplanets, and back!Wishing you a year filled with laughter, surprises, great health, and maybe a little mischief. Let’s make it epic! @shamitashetty_official #BirthdayGirl #sisters #family #love #blessed."

Take a look: