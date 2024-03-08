WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra seeks blessings at Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav temple ahead of Yodha release

Sidharth Malhotra is currently super busy as he eagerly anticipates the release of his forthcoming, Yodha. He has been traveling to cities to promote his film, and needless to say, the anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. Yesterday, the actor shared pictures from his Chandigarh promotions and now, a day later, today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Sidharth Malhotra visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi.

Sidharth Malhotra seeks divine intervention before Yodha's release

Today, on March 8, on the holy occasion of Maha Shivratri, Sidharth Malhotra before the release of his highly-anticipated film, Yodha visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Several inside pictures and videos from his divine visit have been ruling the internet as he seeks blessings from the holy temple.

For his holy visit, Sidharth is seen sporting a gray sweatshirt paired with matching pants. One of the videos shows the actor making his way towards the temple premises amidst a huge crowd who has come to seek blessings on Maha Shivratri. While walking in the lanes, Sid is seen guarded by a whole entourage of his security team. In addition to this, several other videos show the actor performing puja.

Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna relish lassi in Chandigarh

It was just yesterday, taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra had shared a couple of pictures and videos on his social media with Yodha co-star Raashii Khanna from Chandigarh. During the promotions, the duo was also seen relishing Punjabi food and lassi. In the post shared on his social media handle with glass of lassi in their hands, the actor had written in the caption, “Chandigarh ki lassi se ishq hua (accompanied by red-heart emojis)”

Take a look:

The long-anticipated action-packed Yodha’s promotional assets have already infused a significant amount of excitement among fans. Apart from Sid, the film also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is a collaboration between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The stellar production team includes Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 15, 2024.

