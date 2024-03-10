WATCH: Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl are all smiles as they attend Neeta Lulla's party

Sushmita Sen remains a beloved figure, captivating the hearts of millions of fans even after nearly three decades in the spotlight. Renowned for her stellar performances in recent web series such as Aarya and Taali, the former Miss Universe continues to earn accolades for her acting prowess.

However, it's not just her professional achievements that keep her in the limelight; Sushmita's romantic life also garners considerable attention. Her relationship with Rohman Shawl has experienced its share of highs and lows. Despite a breakup, the two have maintained a friendship. While they haven't confirmed whether they've rekindled their romance, they frequently appear together at various outings, events, and parties.

Most recently, Sushmita and Rohman attended Neeta Lulla's party in Mumbai.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl exude style

Renowned fashion designer Neeta Lulla recently marked her remarkable 40-year journey in the industry with a celebratory party in the city. Among the esteemed guests were Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, adding glamour to the event. The Main Hoon Na actress captivated onlookers with her stunning appearance, clad in a striking red ensemble complemented by dewy makeup and cascading hair, while Rohman exuded elegance in a dashing tuxedo.

Before making her way into the venue, Sushmita graciously posed for the paparazzi, radiating her signature million-dollar smile. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's most recent appearance was in Aarya Antim Vaar. Crafted and co-directed by the esteemed filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar boasts an ensemble cast including Sushmita, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, among others.

This gripping series concluded its narrative with the final chapter released on February 9th on Disney+Hotstar, leaving viewers captivated until the very end.

