Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the entertainment industry. From reality shows to Bollywood, the actress has left no stone unturned in making space for herself in the industry.

Rakhi, popularly known for her straightforward statements and controversial personal life, has managed to maintain her charm with her social media presence. When the actress’s ex-husband, Adil Durrani, recently exchanged wedding vows with Somi Khan this year, Sawant made some big revelations about her ex-husband and their past relationship, which certainly made the headlines.

As of now, Rakhi is embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-husband Adil, where the latter accused her of leaking an obscene video, for which the decision is declared today by the apex court of India.

The Supreme Court of India denies Rakhi Sawant’s plea

Just a few hours ago, Adil Durrani posted a video on his Instagram stories, calling it the happiest day of his life. The Supreme Court Of India had canceled his ex-wife Rakhi Sawant’s bail and asked her to surrender to Mumbai Police within four weeks.

Further, in the video, he mentioned that the court will acknowledge Rakhi's bail plea only if she abides by the orders of the Supreme Court; otherwise, there will be no bail until then.

Describing it further, he said, “Iska mtlb simple form mien bata du ki apko jail jana padega uske baad bail milegi (In simple words, she has to go to jail first, only then she will get the bail).”

Later in the video, he praised the Constitution of India, stating that it stands equally with the males too, as it does for the females.

About the obscene video controversy and legal turn

Previously, Adil accused the Main Hoon Na actress of leaking an obscene video, including him. This took a turn in the legal battle, and soon, the actress filed a plea in the Supreme Court of India to evade her potential arrest.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court dismissed the Bigg Boss 14 contestant’s plea for the same; therefore, to challenge that decision, she went to the apex court of India to seek justice.

Hence, her ex-husband accused her under the span of sections 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with defamation and accomplice involvement in criminal intent, respectively.

Also, she has been charged under section 67A of the Information Technology Act for publishing sexually explicit material electronically.

More about Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Adil Durrani. She accused him of getting married to Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan without giving her a divorce. The actress also accused him of mishandling her finances and denying giving funds to cover her mother's prolonged illness.

After several revelations about her personal life, she ended up entangling herself in a legal battle with her ex-husband. However, the Supreme Court of India has now announced its decision in this case of leaking obscene video and has rejected Rakhi’s plea to get bail without surrendering herself.

