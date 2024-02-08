EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen recalls being labeled 'difficult' in 90s; opens up on paying price for her 'authenticity'

Sushmita Sen is widely recognized for her exceptional talent, cementing her status as one of the film industry's most accomplished actresses. The former Miss Universe made a triumphant return to the screen with her captivating and fearless performance in the thriller series Aarya. Her portrayal garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike, solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

As Ram Madhvani's series approaches its climax with the ultimate installment, Aarya Antim Vaar, Sen engaged in an exclusive Masterclass session with Pinkvilla ahead of its February 9th release. During the conversation, she candidly shared her experiences of being perceived as difficult due to her curiosity and propensity for asking probing questions in the 90s.

Sushmita Sen recalls being labeled as difficult for asking questions in the 90s

During the masterclass, Sushmita Sen was asked if she ever faced being labeled as opinionated for expressing her views being a woman. In response, the actress candidly shared, "Opinionated absolutely, I have faced. But agar aap har cheez ke baare mein agree nahi karte in the 90s, whatever it is. If you as an actress asked for ki role mein karna kya hai, you are difficult as an actor to deal with. Aap bahut jyada sawaal jawaab karte ho. Aurton ko nahi karna chahiye.........Galatfehmi. Sawaal hai jaroor kijiye."

(In the 90s, if you didn't agree with everything, whatever it may be, and as an actress if you asked questions about your role, you were considered difficult to deal with. You asked too many questions. Women should not do this... Misconception. Asking questions is essential)

She continued, "Apne mann ki baat rakhna bahut jaroori hai chahe wo kisi bhi language mein ho. Hamesha boliye kyuki jis din bolna band kar denge aapki wo aazadi cheen li jayegi." (It is very important to express your thoughts, regardless of the language. Always speak up because the day you stop speaking, your freedom will be taken away).

