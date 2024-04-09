There has been a lot of buzz around the actor couple Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht's separation. After being married for more than a decade, the couple started living separately, and last year, Barkha confirmed that they had filed for divorce. Their divorce is yet to come through and all this while, Indraneil has maintained his silence. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, Indraneil Sengupta talked about their divorce, how it affected their daughter, and all the speculation going around.

Indraneil Sengupta on what made him open up about the separation after years

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta have always shielded their private life away from the public gaze. While, the former opened up a few times last year,t talking about the divorce, Indraneil remained silent. Now, after 3 years of their separation, the actor talked about it. Speaking about what made him open up, he shared, "Of late, I have been reading articles where, intentionally or unintentionally, it comes across that I have abandoned my child, Meira. She is my only child and I adore her. I don’t easily react; that’s the kind of person I am. However, as a father, I am not happy about how things are being portrayed."

Check out a post of Indraneil Sengupta with his daughter:

He also added that the only reason Meira spends more time with her mother is because she’s at an age where she will soon transition into womanhood, and he believes that it’s more practical that her mother guides her.

Indraneil Sengupta on realizing the marriage was not working out

The Yeh Hai Chahatein actor shared that he and Barkha were 'extremely different personalities' right from the beginning but over the years, they have become more true to themselves, causing a rift between them. This is when he realized that he had to take the step of divorce. "In my family, everyone gets cold feet when it comes to separation and divorce. It is extremely uncomfortable to go through this process. It’s not that one day somebody flips and opts for divorce; it builds up over time," added Sengupta.

Indraneil Sengupta on rumors of him dating co-star

There have been rumors that Indraneil was dating his co-star, Bengali actress Isha Saha. Clarifying the same, he said, "Even if there is a person in my life, is any third or fourth person responsible for a relationship going kaput? That cannot be true. Breaking away of your existing relationship is only possible if it is damaged."

For the unversed, Indraneil and Barkha got married in 2008. They welcomed their daughter Meira in October 2011.

