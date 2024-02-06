PICS: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates brother Priyank Sharma's birthday with her squad; indulges in chocolate cake

Shraddha Kapoor stands out as one of Bollywood's most talented and captivating actresses, admired not only for her on-screen prowess but also for her innate humility and approachability. With a devoted fan base, she is cherished for her close-knit ties with family and a select group of friends. Whether marking festivals or joyous milestones, Shraddha's presence radiates warmth and joy, as she wholeheartedly partakes in these cherished moments.

Recently, when her cousin brother Priyank Sharma marked another year of life, Shraddha's spirited participation in the celebrations exemplified her unwavering dedication to nurturing bonds with her loved ones.

Shraddha Kapoor poses with her squad at brother Priyank Sharma's birthday party

Priyank Sharma recently marked his birthday with a celebration, and to give his followers a glimpse of the occasion, he turned to Instagram. Sharing a picture with his complete squad, including his sister Shraddha Kapoor and wife Shaza Morani Sharma. The entire group came together for a joyous picture, their million-dollar smiles lighting up the frame. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Some bday (red heart emoji) with my …. wrong answers only."

Take a look:

The Aashiqui 2 star also extended her wishes to brother Priyank on her Instagram stories, sending him heartfelt birthday greetings. She shared a picture with her fans, delighting in a slice of chocolate cake. Take a peek at her indulgence:

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha Kapoor boasts an impressive repertoire of work in Bollywood. Last year, she charmed audiences with her performance in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Given the film's success as a complete entertainer, fans eagerly anticipate her return to the big screen.

While it's no secret that she's currently immersed in filming the comedy horror sequel Stree 2, where she shares the screen with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha recently provided insights into her upcoming projects during a fan interaction session. She revealed that she has a couple of movies in the pipeline, with one being adapted from the mythological genre and another exploring the intriguing concept of time travel.

