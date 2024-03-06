What to watch this weekend: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas to Emraan Hashmi's Showtime; vote NOW

Another weekend is upcoming and so is an exciting list of movies or series releases. These exciting releases are a mix of comedy, drama, thrillers, fantasy, and more genres. From Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas to Huma Qureshi's Maharani Season 3 to Emraan Hashmi's Showtime, Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies and series for you to binge-watch this weekend.

As we wait for the releases, let us know which movie or series you are excited about and cannot wait to watch. You can scroll down to the last and vote for your favorite.

1. Merry Christmas

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Release Date: March 8

March 8 Stars: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Comedy, Drama, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Merry Christmas had a theatrical release earlier in February 2024. The film which is gearing up for its OTT release, follows a fateful Christmas Eve where two strangers share a romantic evening, only for it to transform into a nightmarish experience.

2. Maharani 3

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 7

March 7 Stars: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Director: Saurabh Bhave

Saurabh Bhave Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: SonyLIV

In Maharani Season 3, Rani Bharti faces allegations of misgovernance and the imposition of a 'jungle raj' in the state. Given the deteriorating political landscape and persistent opposition, whether she will emerge victorious in this power struggle remains.

3. Showtime

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 8

March 8 Stars: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mahima Makwana, Lilette Dubey, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Gurpreet Saini, Denzil Smith

Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mahima Makwana, Lilette Dubey, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Gurpreet Saini, Denzil Smith Director: Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar

Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Showtime depicts the power struggles and behind-the-scenes conflicts unfolding in the backstage areas of Bollywood. It also focuses on a topic like nepotism. In a recent interview, Emraan said that the series will reveal a lot about the film industry.

4. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Release Date: March 8

March 8 Stars: Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda, Karan Kundrra

Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda, Karan Kundrra Director: Balwinder Singh Janjua

Balwinder Singh Janjua Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, featuring Karan Kundrra, Ileana D'Cruz, and Randeep Hooda is a bold take on India's obsession with fair skin and dowry during marriages. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, this upcoming cinematic venture is set against the vibrant yet challenging backdrop of Haryana. The choice to release the film on International Women's Day is a statement in itself, indicating a commitment to challenging gender and beauty stereotypes.

5. Shaitaan

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 8

March 8 Stars: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, R. Madhavan

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, R. Madhavan Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Thriller

Horror, Supernatural, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Shaitaan unfolds as a gripping supernatural thriller that will have you perched on the edge of your seat, experiencing spine-chilling moments. This timeless narrative explores the eternal struggle between good and evil, portraying a family as the embodiment of righteousness, while a man personifies malevolence.

