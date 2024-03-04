6 best Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan movies that are hard to miss

There are several Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan movies that will never become old. These two superstars starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and many others. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. As we talk about Kareena and Hrithik movies, let’s take a look at this curated list of films we made that are available on various leading OTT platforms.

Here are 6 best Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan movies that you can enjoy anytime

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Aryan Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Alok Nath, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shilpa Mehta, Ramona Sunavala, Amar Talwar, Master Jibraan Khan, Sushma Seth, Ashutosh Singh, Parzun Dastur, Achala Sachdev

Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around the life of Yashvardhan Raichand, a wealthy businessman who lives in Delhi with his family. His household is highly patriarchal and follows traditional values. Rahul, Yash's eldest son, was adopted by him and his wife Nandini at birth, but this fact is unknown to Rohan, Yash's younger son. After completing his studies in London, adult Rahul returns home and falls in love with Anjali, a girl from a lower-income background.

2. Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Shabana Azmi, Arjun Rampal, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kirron Kher, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Shah, Jawed Sheikh, Lin Laishram, Asawari Joshi, Nassar Abdulla, Bindu Desai, V Manikadan, Suhas Khandke, Nakul Kamte, Masood Akhtar

Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Netflix

Om Shanti Om tells the story of Om Prakash Makhija, a young man who lives with his widowed mother, Bela Makhija, and his friend, Pappu Master, in a small chawl in Mumbai. Om is an extra in Hindi films and is in love with Shantipriya, a famous film actress. He often expresses his love for her in front of her film poster and dreams of meeting her. However she loves a devious producer, but his greed for power and money is greater than his need for her, and when she comes in the way of his ambitions, he decides to murder her.

3. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rani Mukherjee, Uday Chopra, Himani Shivpuri, Satish Shah, Parikshat Sahni, Kiran Kumar, Smita Jaykar, Sachin Khedekar, Maya Alagh, Parikshit Sahni, Barkha Singh

Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama, Family

Romance, Comedy, Drama, Family Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mujhse Dosti Karoge is among the most popular Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan movies. In the story, Raj falls in love with Tina, his childhood friend, but her sister Pooja is the one who reciprocates his feelings. Raj tries to keep in contact with Tina through email, but Pooja begins responding to Raj's emails as if she is her sister.

4. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raju Srivastav, Himani Shivpuri, Pankaj Kapur, Javed Jeffrey

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya IMDB Rating: 3.8/10

3.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Romance, Musical Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

When it comes to Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's movie list, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon comes first in mind. This is one of the most famous movies of the duo. The film's story, characterization, and music captured everyone's hearts. In the story, Sanjana's family mistakes Prem Kishen for Prem Kumar, and she falls in love with him, believing him to be her suitor. However, their relationship is threatened when the truth is revealed.

5. Luck By Chance

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani, Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi, Anurag Kashyap, Konkona Sen Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Shabana Azmi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

In Luck By Chance, an aspiring actor, Vikram, wishes to make it big in Bollywood. He gets a chance to play the male lead in a film, but it affects his relationship with his girlfriend, Sona, who is a struggling actress.

6. Yaadein

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri, Kiran Rathod

Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Romance, Musical Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

In Yaadein, when Ronit meets Isha, both are attracted to each other and fall in love. They want to surprise Ronit's parents and Raj, and they accordingly decide to share this news with Raj, only to find out that Raj has been actively involved in trying to get Ronit married to Monishka Rai.

Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan movies never feel old, no matter how many times you watch them. As you get the list, start binge-watching them on the above-mentioned OTT platforms.

