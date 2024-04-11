When Brijendra Kala was asked to leave Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam after 10 days of shoot; here's why

More than 10 years after its release, Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 action comedy film Besharam is again in the news. Actor Brijendra Kala has revealed that he was supposed to play an important role in the film but was asked to leave the film after 10 days of shoot.

Brijendra Kala on being asked to leave Besharam after 10 days of shoot

Brijendra Kala is known for playing small but memorable roles in films like Jab We Met, Love per Square Foot, Paan Singh Tomar, Bhootnath Returns, PK, and many more. Recently during an interview with The Lallantop, he talked about the struggles he has faced as an actor.

The actor recalled the time when he was excited to share the screen for the first time with Rishi Kapoor in Ranbir Kapoor led Besharam but was asked to leave the film 10 days after the shoot. “I was excited. Kapoor saab (Rishi Kapoor) said, ‘First time hum saath mein dikhenge (we will be seen together for the first time). But when I realised that I was not being involved in any song sequences or further scenes, I went up to them and asked what was the problem. They told me, ‘Picture bahot lambi hogayi hai, bahot dikkat aarahi hai (The film is too long and we are facing a lot of issues) and they scrapped my part,”

A few years back talking about the same incident, Brijendra told IANS that he was playing an important negative character in the film and he wrote it along with the director Abhinav Kashyap. However, he was heartbroken when he was told about the development. “I was playing an important negative character in Besharam and I wrote my character in the film alongside director Abhinav Kashyap. After finishing the shoot for 10 days, when I went on set, I was told that I was not in the film any more. I was supposed to shoot for 20 days, but I was thrown out of the film. They gave me a remuneration of 10 days and asked me to leave,”

More about Besharam

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Besharam was one of the most anticipated films of 2013 because it was Abhinav's second film after his 2010 blockbuster Dabangg. Besharam had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Pallavi Sharda, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor among others. However, the film didn't do well at the box office upon release.

Brijendra Kala's work front

Brijendra Kala was last seen in Murder Mubarak directed by Homi Adajania. The film which had Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, and others playing important roles released on Netflix on March 15, 2024. He was also admired for his role in the 2023 film OMG 2 which had Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

