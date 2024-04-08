EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali-AR Rahman reveal if there was pressure post-Rockstar while making music for Amar Singh Chamkila

Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of their eagerly awaited Amar Singh Chamkila. The film, led by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is a biographical drama based on the life of the legendary Punjabi singer known for his record-breaking music. The music of the film is composed by the maestro AR Rahman.

AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali on the pressure of making great music after Rockstar

Notably, Imtiaz and Rahman collaborated on the 2011 release Rockstar, led by Ranbir Kapoor. The musical album of the film was well received by the audiences and continues to be hailed by music lovers. Ahead of the release of Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman sat for a candid chat with us. During the conversation, the two discussed whether there was any pressure, given the success of their previous outing. The duo also revealed if they ever had any creative conflicts while working.

While speaking exclusively with us, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman were asked if there was any pressure on them to create the music following the mammoth success of Rockstar’s music. To this, the ace music composer humorously replied, “No, I think we’ve our own expectations. Right now, there is a comment about everything, like how we have done the musical about all the gossip in a song. If we have to do a gossip song about ourselves, it will be like multi - maybe be 50 songs.”

Adding to the singer’s point, Imtiaz further added, “It’s always an opportunity with Rahman sir to work that’s the most fulfilling and most rewarding part to be able to work. It never comes to my mind what people are going to think. At least for some time, it doesn’t. It’s like this is an opportunity for me to really dive into something, and I know that he is watching.”

Watch the full interview here:

“So, I really want to enjoy myself first in the making of music,” he said while Rahman chimed in, “and that reflects if we enjoy, people enjoy. If we feel it’s great, people feel it’s great.”

AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali reflect on creative conflicts

In addition to this, the two also opened up about having creative conflicts while working. In a sheer moment of candidness, Rahman remarked, “Manifesting it!” and the duo burst into laughter.

He further elucidated his point by expressing, “Creative conflict will only come when somebody is saying this is it. I am not going to make, I feel this is right, and there is something no, no I want something better, but here it is not about individual egos; it’s about what will be good for the film so that many times where he has not liked the song, yeah I’ll do something else, and there are many times he has liked the song, and I didn’t, and I tried (making something different).”

The ace director also added on to his point by stating, “That’s what usually happens like there are many, many cases where I’ve already liked the song, certain piece or a certain part, and he says no no, I’ll do something else and because and I usually don’t argue also because I feel that within the song like he can hear a music which I can’t. He has the full picture in his mind, and actually, with him, also when he is playing the first note of something, I think there is some whole 3-D map that is already there of the song that exists, but I can’t see it. You might think I am also hearing the whole thing, but it’s only you.”

Amar Singh Chamkila will be available to stream on Netflix from April 12.

