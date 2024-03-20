When Saif Ali Khan had to bring his own clothes for Kya Kehna's shoot; Kumar Taurani reveals

During the early phase of her career, Preity Zinta took on the challenging role in Kundan Shah’s Kya Kehna, a film lauded for its bold and unconventional narrative. In this groundbreaking movie, Zinta portrayed a teenager who grapples with pregnancy and opts to embrace single motherhood.

Alongside her, the film featured Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh. While Saif's portrayal of a negative character garnered praise, the producer recently disclosed that Saif's casting was a stroke of luck, as he was brought on board at the eleventh hour.

Saif Ali Khan was cast one day before Kya Kehna’s shoot

In an interview with The Music Podcast, Kumar Taurani of Tips Films reminisced about the production of Kya Kehna and the unexpected casting of Saif Ali Khan. Taurani revealed that they had initially cast another actor for the role, but he backed out on the day of the shoot, leaving them in a bind. Aware that they couldn't proceed without an actor, they swiftly approached Saif Ali Khan.

On that very evening, they visited Saif's residence and narrated the script to him. Without hesitation, Saif agreed to take on the role. With no time to arrange a wardrobe, they requested the actor to bring his own clothes for the shoot. Taurani recounted, "We asked him show us your clothes. We selected his clothes and we told him please bring these clothes and come to the set tomorrow and we started shooting."

Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of a negative character in Kya Kehna, where he refuses to take responsibility for his child, marked a departure from his usual positive roles. During that period, he was predominantly associated with positive and often romantic characters on screen, and he wasn't perceived as a risk-taker in his film choices. However, his decision to embrace this challenging role showcased his versatility as an actor and demonstrated his willingness to explore diverse characters beyond the confines of conventional heroism.

