When Akshay Kumar voiced concern about his 'gadbad' look in Action Replayy; Vipul Amrutlal Shah says 'This was my fault'

Following the success of Housefull, Akshay Kumar's appearance in the soon-to-be-released film Action Replayy was unveiled to the public. Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, however, believes that this marked the onset of a growing disconnect with the film among audiences. In an interview with Vaad, Vipul disclosed that during the process of crafting Akshay's appearance, the actor expressed reservations regarding Vipul's vision for his character, Kishen Kumar Chopra.

During the conversation, Vipul Amrutlal Shah expressed in Hindi that he had directed only one comedy film with Akshay Kumar, Action Replayy, which unfortunately didn't resonate with audiences. He admitted, "I realized that as a director, I didn't know how to properly direct a period film. This was solely my fault and no one else's. It was my failure as a director." Additionally, the director attributed part of the film's failure at the box office to Akshay's appearance in the film.

"Ek to sabse pehle usme Akshay ki look bohot gadbad thi aur Akshay ne mujhe toka tha, ki ‘Vipul ye tu ab experiment ko thoda extreme kar raha hai, ye mat kar‘ (To begin with, Akshay's appearance in the film was messed up, prompting Akshay himself to voice his concerns, stating, "Vipul, now you're taking the experiment to the extreme.)’," he said.

Vipul further elaborated, "But I insisted on it. Akshay always supports the director's vision, so I have to take responsibility for it. Despite his reservations, I pushed for that look." He acknowledged that due to the actor's geeky appearance in the film, audiences were deterred from attending theaters, as they perceived the actor's unique dental prosthetics and hairstyle as off-putting. As a result, the film failed to attract audiences upon its release.

The filmmaker noted a significant shift in the film's reputation when it was broadcast on television. He stated that when this film aired on satellite, it became the Airlift actor's highest-rated film at that time. This phenomenon sometimes occurs. People can disconnect over the smallest details. He emphasized the unpredictability of audience reception, highlighting that upon the film's initial release, viewers failed to connect with the actor's appearance.

Action Replayy, set in the 1970s, also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Despite the film's popular music, it failed to resonate with both critics and audiences, resulting in its classification as a commercial and critical disappointment.

