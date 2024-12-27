When Sridevi didn't talk to Boney Kapoor for six months after he proposed to her, actress said 'You're married with two kids’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi had a successful marriage until the latter passed away. However, the film producer never fails to reminisce about the actress's memories in his interviews. Recently, Boney revealed that she was taken aback when he proposed to the legendary actress Sridevi since he was married and had two kids. Yet, he gradually convinced her, and they had a happy marriage.

In an interview with ABP Live, Boney Kapoor shared unknown details about his courtship period with Sridevi. While expressing his undying love and commitment for the Chandini actress, the Wanted Producer recalled that she didn't speak to him for months after he proposed to her because he was already married to Mona Shourie and had two kids, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Boney said, "It took me four-five-six years to convince her. When I proposed to her, she didn't speak to me for six months. She said, 'You're married with two kids; how can you talk to me like this?' But I said what was in my heart, and fortune favored me."

Despite being married, Kapoor admitted that although he was in love with Sridevi, he never hid any details about his feelings from his first wife, Mona Shourie. He confessed that no one is perfect in love and cited his example, mentioning that he was already married when he fell in love with the English Vinglish actress yet ensured complete transparency from his side. The film producer added that he remained friends with his first life till she passed away since he believed in honesty.

Boney explained, "It's always better to be honest to your partner, and similarly, you also have to be honest to your children. I am my children's friend, I am my children's mother, I am my children's father."

He admitted that understanding is key in a relationship, and it increases over time. At the same time, belief differences are important to make a relationship last long.

Despite several issues standing between them, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story had a beautiful journey into marriage, and the couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. They both have made their way into the film industry. But, after more than two decades of successful marriage, the legendary actress tragically passed away in 2018.

