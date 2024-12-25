Malaika Arora finally REACTS to Arjun Kapoor’s ‘I’m single’ comment: ‘I will never choose…’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were once one of Bollywood's most admired couples, weathering societal judgment due to age gap throughout their relationship. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2024, making headlines ever since. Recently, Arjun Kapoor confirmed at a public event that he is now single. In response, Malaika has finally opened up about the situation and said that she would never use a public platform to discuss her personal life.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Malaika Arora responded to Arjun Kapoor's public declaration of being single. She expressed her desire to keep certain aspects of her life private and added, "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative."

While acknowledging the challenges of the past year, she emphasized that it was time for everyone to move on and embrace the new year, signaling a fresh start in her life.

Earlier, in a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor was seen holding a mic at a Diwali event in Mumbai. As the crowd began chanting Malaika's name, Arjun addressed their breakup for the first time. With a smile, he calmly responded, saying, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo." (No, I am now single. Relax).

Meanwhile, just days earlier, the actress had taken to Instagram to share a playful post about her relationship status. In the post, she was presented with three options: "In a relationship," "Single," and "Hehehe." Adding a humorous twist, she chose the third option, leaving fans entertained with her witty response.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora recently captivated audiences with her special appearance in the song Majha Yek Number. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor made waves with his compelling performance in Singham Again.

Sharing the screen with stars like Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, Kapoor took on a dark and intense role as the antagonist. His portrayal has garnered widespread acclaim, signaling a remarkable evolution in his acting journey.

