No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor reveals why OG cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan is not part of sequel; shares release date

No Entry was one of the most loved comedy films in the early 2000s, and since the film's sequel was announced, fans haven't been able to keep calm. However, some fans were disappointed when the original cast, including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, were replaced by new actors. Recently, Boney Kapoor shared that it happened because the actors in the original cast had their reasons for not doing it. Moreover, he revealed that No Entry 2 will be released on Diwali 2025.

In a new interview with News 18 Showsha, Boney Kapoor discussed the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 comedy blockbuster No Entry. Several fans were curious to know why the film's original cast wasn't retained in the sequel, and sharing the reason behind the same, the film producer said, "I waited long enough, but everybody had their own reasons, and I respect those reasons. So, it has been freshly packaged now."

At the same time, he assured fans that the highly-anticipated sequel will live up to the expectations as it has a lot of potential. Moreover, Kapoor mentioned that people who've heard the subject feel it is even better than the previous No Entry film with all the right elements.

At the same time, Boney Kapoor confirmed that shooting for No Entry 2 will begin in June or July 2025. Moreover, they have targeted the film's release date around October 26, 2025, during the festive Diwali season. He added that he hopes they will be able to meet the schedule targets because the film requires extensive post-production work.

Previously, an exclusive report from Pinkvilla in August by a close source disclosed, "While Varun, Arjun, and Diljit feature in a double role in No Entry 2, ensuring two times the fun, the film also has a strong ensemble cast with seven female actors."

The actor-film producer is confident about No Entry 2, offering a fresh take on the much-loved franchise. The movie will feature a new cast, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor. Anees Bazmee will direct the film, but the female leads have yet to be revealed.

