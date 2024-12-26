Janhvi Kapoor leaning on BF Shikhar Pahariya's bro Veer is just adorable sight; don't miss Arjun Kapoor posing with his sisters

Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, had a grand Christmas celebration in 2024. They shared posts from their Christmas fun that were nothing short of glamorous. Janhvi celebrated the festival with her friends, brother Arjun Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. She was also joined by her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya's brother, Veer Pahariya.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures from her celebrations for Christmas. In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor posed together and kept their best fashion-forward as they posed for photos.

The Ulajh actress looked stunning as she opted for a red velvet dress paired with a statement necklace. She kept her hair open with loose curls and subtle makeup to complete her look.

The actress' Instagram feed added more charm with glimpses of her dog, a solo portrait, and a nostalgic throwback to a pre-Christmas celebration in Jamnagar. For the occasion, she also donned a denim jacket paired with jeans and black boots, posing by a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Another outfit featured denim shorts and a sleeveless white top adorned with fringe detailing, accessorized with silver sandals and a matching silver bag.

In one of the highlight moments, she was seen leaning on her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya's brother, Veer Pahariya's shoulders on the festival occasion. The latter was seen wearing an all-blue outfit featuring a coat, pants, and matching sunglasses,

She captioned the photo, writing, "It's the most wonderful time of the year." Janhvi received a flood of love from fans. One admirer commented, "Most beautiful girl of Bollywood," while another described her as "perfect, wonderful, and attractive."

In Khushi Kapoor's Instagram post, she posed elegantly on a staircase in a cream-colored sleeveless dress adorned with a red lace design and a black ribbon. Her hair was neatly tied back with a few loose strands, while glam makeup and bright red lipstick completed her look.

Arjun Kapoor was also seen enjoying the festive cheer with his sisters. In another picture, she posed with Arjun, who looked dapper in a classic black suit, white shirt, and sunglasses. Janhvi joined the sibling moment, holding Arjun's hand, dazzling in her red velvet dress.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut with The Archies, will be seen in Advait Chandan's Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan.

