When THIS question regarding Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan in Cocktail left Homi Adajania speechless

Homi Adajania, who rose to fame with his 2012 film Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, is currently busy promoting his upcoming Netflix film, Murder Mubarak. The upcoming mystery thriller stars Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vijay Varma, among others, in pivotal roles.

The filmmaker recently opened up about Cocktail's ending and shared that he has been asked many times why Veronica doesn't get the boy at the end, which leaves him speechless.

Homi Adajania on not being able to explain the ending of Cocktail

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Homi Adajania was asked to share one theory regarding his films that he's still asked about. Homi, who has directed films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and Angrezi Medium in the past, said that he gets asked about it for all his movies.

But talking about the Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer, he said, "One big question that I got was after Cocktail that 'Why Veronica (Deepika Padukone) didn't get the boy (Saif Ali Khan)?' and I couldn't explain it because I hadn't written it," further adding that he put it on the writers (Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali).

Sara Ali Khan on working with Homi Adajania

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan recently shared her experience working with Homi Adajania for Murder Mubarak. The actress said working with the director and the whole cast was' so amazing' because it helped her discover a lot about herself.

She also shared that the film came to her at a point when it was very important for her to unlearn. Sara added that she has mostly played rooted characters in the past, and it was interesting for her to do something different.

About Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is an upcoming mystery thriller that has been adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film boasts a stellar cast with names like Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar and Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the highly awaited film will start streaming on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

