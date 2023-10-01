'When you're hungry...': Fukrey 3 star Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he decided to slow down to sign new project

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. The actor who won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards is currently enjoying the success of recently released films OMG 2 and Fukrey 3. In a recent interview, Pankaj revealed that he decided to slow down in singing new projects while explaining the reason for the same.

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he decided to slow down to sign new project

In an interview with PTI, Pankaj Tripathi revealed, "I have started doing less films, because I’m tired now. There are times when I don’t remember when I gave this shot, and what happened, and for which film. This is not a good situation to be in. You can’t be acting, 340 days and I was doing that. Now, I don’t want to do that."

Speaking about doing films which he did, the actor continued, "I liked those stories and hence I decided to be a part of it. The issue is when you are hungry, you tend to overeat, and when you have good food served on a plate then you surely end up overeating. So, a similar thing was happening with me (as an actor). Like, there was a lot of work coming my way, and there was overeating happening."

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

Tripathi will be next seen in Main Atal Hoon. The story is based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav, best known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva.

Meanwhile, Main Atal Hoon is scheduled to be released in December.

