EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi remembers late father as he wins National Award for Mimi; 'He might have been...'

The National Film Awards are highly respected and one of the most prominent, and prestigious film award ceremonies in India. They are held every year in New Delhi. The President of India presents the awards during the ceremony. However, the event was paused for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the 68th National Film Awards honored movies from 2020. Recently, the 69th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi. Recently, Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress Award for her film Mimi and now Pankaj Tripathi has won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards.

Pankaj Tripathi reacts after winning the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in Mimi

Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards. When asked how does he feel about winning his second National Award? Pankaj exclusively told us, “The feeling is very mixed. I suffered a huge personal loss in life, my father passed away. He used to be very happy while looking at my journey. His values, ethics, and principles helped me shape up as an actor and an individual. Though he is not here physically, but I can feel him around me and his presence. Today, he would have been really happy. Whatever I have today is all because of his blessings.”

He further credited the entire team including Laxman Utekar, Kriti Sanon, Supriya Pathak, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and child Jacob for the big win. He also added that they made the film with utmost sincerity

Advertisement

At the 69th edition of the National Film Awards, Kriti Sanon also won her first National Film Award for the Best Actress in the film Mimi.

About Mimi

Mimi is a Hindi comedy-drama movie from 2021. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It is also a remake of the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy from 2011. The film stars Kriti Sanon is the lead role, playing Mimi, who decides to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, and Aidan Whytock in important roles.

ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon win the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi