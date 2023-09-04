Who is Chandni Bainz? Everything you need to know about Ishaan Khatter’s rumored girlfriend

Ishaan Khatter, who made a mark in Bollywood with the film Dhadak, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, has been making headlines for his personal life. There were previous rumors about his relationship with and subsequent breakup from Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday. Now, if reports are accurate, it appears that he has found love once again and is dating a girl named Chandni Bainz. According to Bombay Times, the two seem to be in a serious relationship, and Ishaan has already introduced her to his close circle of friends. Here's a glimpse of what is known about the young actor's rumored girlfriend.

Profession

Chandni Bainz, a 21-year-old from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, works as a fashion model and is presently based in Mumbai, India. She apparently made the move to India after the pandemic and has aspirations of pursuing a career as an actress in Bollywood.

Past work

Chandni has an existing portfolio of work that includes participation in the Singapore TV drama My Mother's Story and the Malaysian TV series Ghaib. She has also ventured into advertisements and catalog shoots. Additionally, Chandni also has experience in hosting. Her presence has been noted at a Bollywood award show and other public events, indicating her involvement in the entertainment industry.

Social Media

Chandni maintains an active and extensive presence on Instagram, where she regularly shares both personal and professional photographs. She has garnered a following of 97.4K followers and frequently posts about her travel experiences and fitness journey. It's noteworthy that in addition to Ishaan Khatter, her followers include Aryan Khan (son of Shah Rukh Khan), Sooraj Pancholi, and Prateik Babbar, indicating a notable presence within the entertainment industry circles.

Relationship with Ishaan Khatter

Chandni is reported to have started dating Ishaan Khatter earlier this year. In July, there were sightings of Ishaan riding a bike with a mystery girl, and although their faces were covered by helmets, there is now speculation that the mystery girl could have been Chandni. These sightings sparked curiosity and discussions among fans and the media regarding Ishaan's personal life. While neither Chandni nor Ishaan has publicly commented on these rumors, the nature of their relationship appears to be quite serious based on the reported details.

